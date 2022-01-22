Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villanova travels to Georgetown on Saturday afternoon to take on the Hoyas in a Big East battle

Villanova heads to Georgetown looking to bounce back after a tough 57-54 loss to Marquette on Thursday night. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to 6-2 in the Big East.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

The Wildcats had been playing its best basketball of the year and was coming off a 40 point blowout win of Butler, but had a letdown against the Golden Eagles in the loss.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column as they take on a Georgetown team that has lost five straight.

The Hoyas haven't won in over a month as they have lost five straight and had another four games postponed due to COVID-19.

The last time they won was on December 15th when they beat Howard 85-73. 

The Hoyas are now 0-4 in the Big East and 6-9 overall. This season has not gone as planned so far, and it doesn't get any easier playing in a loaded conference.

Saturday they will be a huge underdog against a streaking Villanova team, but they will try and catch them napping and pick up a big upset win.

