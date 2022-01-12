Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villanova goes for its fifth straight win Wednesday night when it travels to Xavier for a Big East clash.

Villanova heads to Xavier on Wednesday night not only looking for its fifth straight win but also a season sweep of the Musketeers. The Wildcats beat Xavier 71-58 on Dec. 21 in the first game of their winning streak.

How to Watch Villanova at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Villanova at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is the second time this year the Wildcats have won four in a row, but last time they then lost their next two games. Tonight, they will look to get that fifth straight win as they continue to make their run at the top of the Big East.

Xavier, though, will look to snap the Wildcats' winning streak and avenge its earlier season loss.

The Musketeers have played just one game since that loss to the Wildcats, as their games against UConn and Georgetown got postponed. 

They got back on the court on Friday and beat Butler 87-72 to get to 2-1 in the Big East. 

Xavier has had a good season so far. It's 12-2 on the year, but the Musketeers need to win this game to prove they can compete at the top of the Big East.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Villanova at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

