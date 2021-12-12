The defending national champions, Baylor, have started the season undefeated and face their biggest early-season test when it takes on Villanova on Sunday.

Early season clashes of top 10 teams are always a lot of fun, setting up what is to come in conference play, gauging whether the preseason polls were right and even previewing the NCAA Tournament. Today, two of the last three national champions square off with No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2) and the No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0).

How to Watch Villanova at Baylor today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WPDE - Florence-Myrtle Beach)

The Bears absolutely thrashed the Golden Lions, getting five players in double-figures, including 20 points off the bench from LJ Cryer:

This season, the Bears are getting another quality season from Matthew Mayer, who has made sacrifices every season to make sure his team was as good as can be overall. He is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while deferring to a freshman and sophomore.

The two young leaders on the Bears are sophomore Cryer (15.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists) and freshman Kendall Brown (13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists).

Overall, the Bears are No. 11 in points per game (84.0) and No. 6 in opponents points per game (56.4), as one of the best all-around teams in the country.

On the other side, the Wildcats are No. 68 in points per game (78.2) and No. 57 in opponents points (62.0), but both of those numbers are closer to being in the top 20 than outside of the top 100.

Senior Collin Gillespie (17.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds) is leading the way with three others in double figures and fellow senior Caleb Daniels (9.6 points) right below that cut-off.

The Wildcats are prolific from the three-point line at fifth in makes and ninth in attempts in the nation, shooting 39.2% (No. 19 in the nation). The Bears do a quality job defending the three-point line, but if they let the Wildcats get rolling, this one could be over fast.

