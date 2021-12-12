Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), who have won four straight. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova

    Baylor vs Villanova Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Baylor

    -4

    137 points

    Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova

    • The Bears put up 84 points per game, 22 more points than the 62 the Wildcats give up.
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears give up.
    • The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Matthew Mayer puts up 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Kendall Brown averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • James Akinjo paces his squad in assists per contest (6.1), and also puts up 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 15.4 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 2 rebounds.
    • Jeremy Sochan is putting up 7.9 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats receive 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Justin Moore.
    • Jermaine Samuels is posting a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12 points and 1.3 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • Brandon Slater gets the Wildcats 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Wildcats receive 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Eric Dixon.

    How To Watch

    Villanova at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
