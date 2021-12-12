Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), who have won four straight. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-4
137 points
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova
- The Bears put up 84 points per game, 22 more points than the 62 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears give up.
- The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Matthew Mayer puts up 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kendall Brown averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- James Akinjo paces his squad in assists per contest (6.1), and also puts up 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 15.4 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 2 rebounds.
- Jeremy Sochan is putting up 7.9 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats receive 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Justin Moore.
- Jermaine Samuels is posting a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12 points and 1.3 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Brandon Slater gets the Wildcats 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Wildcats receive 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Eric Dixon.
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Villanova at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)