Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Baylor Bears (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (7-2), who have won four straight. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Villanova

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -4 137 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Villanova

The Bears put up 84 points per game, 22 more points than the 62 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.4 the Bears give up.

The Bears are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Baylor Players to Watch

Matthew Mayer puts up 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kendall Brown averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

James Akinjo paces his squad in assists per contest (6.1), and also puts up 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 15.4 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 2 rebounds.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 7.9 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Villanova Players to Watch