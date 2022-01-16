Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Butler

  • The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 10.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (62.3).
  • The Bulldogs put up only 2.5 more points per game (64) than the Wildcats give up (61.5).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.
  • Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.1 PPG average.
  • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryce Golden with 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Aaron Thompson's assist statline paces Butler; he dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
  • Jair Bolden is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Butler's leader in steals is Thompson with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze with 0.6 per game.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Xavier

W 71-58

Home

1/1/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Creighton

W 75-41

Home

1/8/2022

DePaul

W 79-64

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

W 64-60

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

-

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Marquette

-

Away

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Purdue

L 77-48

Away

12/29/2021

DePaul

W 63-59

Home

1/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 71-56

Home

1/7/2022

Xavier

L 87-72

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

W 72-58

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Butler at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
