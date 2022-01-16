How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Butler
- The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 10.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (62.3).
- The Bulldogs put up only 2.5 more points per game (64) than the Wildcats give up (61.5).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.
- Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.1 PPG average.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryce Golden with 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Thompson's assist statline paces Butler; he dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
- Jair Bolden is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Butler's leader in steals is Thompson with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze with 0.6 per game.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
W 71-58
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
W 75-41
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
W 79-64
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
W 64-60
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
-
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/2/2022
Marquette
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
W 63-59
Home
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
L 71-56
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
L 87-72
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
W 72-58
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/29/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
