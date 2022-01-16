How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Butler

The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 10.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (62.3).

The Bulldogs put up only 2.5 more points per game (64) than the Wildcats give up (61.5).

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.

Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.1 PPG average.

Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryce Golden with 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Aaron Thompson's assist statline paces Butler; he dishes out 3.5 assists per game.

Jair Bolden is the most prolific from distance for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Butler's leader in steals is Thompson with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze with 0.6 per game.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Xavier W 71-58 Home 1/1/2022 Seton Hall W 73-67 Away 1/5/2022 Creighton W 75-41 Home 1/8/2022 DePaul W 79-64 Away 1/12/2022 Xavier W 64-60 Away 1/16/2022 Butler - Home 1/19/2022 Marquette - Home 1/22/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/25/2022 DePaul - Home 1/29/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/2/2022 Marquette - Away

Butler Schedule