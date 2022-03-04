Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives for a shot against Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova

Key Stats for Butler vs. Villanova

  • The Bulldogs put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats give up (63.8).
  • The Wildcats' 73.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is tops on his team in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Nze averages 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Chuck Harris is tops on the Bulldogs at 10.4 points per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Jayden Taylor is averaging 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
  • Bryce Golden averages a team-leading 3.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats get 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Justin Moore.
  • Jermaine Samuels is averaging 10.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Eric Dixon is No. 1 on the Wildcats in rebounding (6.5 per game), and puts up 9.9 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats get 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Brandon Slater.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Villanova at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

