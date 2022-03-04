How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives for a shot against Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Villanova

The Bulldogs put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats give up (63.8).

The Wildcats' 73.7 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Butler Players to Watch

Aaron Thompson is tops on his team in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bryce Nze averages 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Chuck Harris is tops on the Bulldogs at 10.4 points per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Jayden Taylor is averaging 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Bryce Golden averages a team-leading 3.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Villanova Players to Watch