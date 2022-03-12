Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big East Tournament, Semifinal: Villanova vs. Connecticut: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After narrowly escaping the second round of the Big East Tournament, second-seeded No. 8 Villanova faces a tough test in third-seeded No. 20 Connecticut in the semifinal round.

The stage is set for a classic in the second semifinal game of the Big East tournament on Friday. Coming off a nail-biter comeback win, second-seeded No. 8 Villanova takes on third-seeded No. 20 Connecticut for a spot in the Big East Tournament championship game.

How to Watch the Big East Tournament Semifinal in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the quarterfinal round, Villanova trailed for most of its game against seventh-seeded St. John's. The Wildcats, who trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, didn't take their first lead until there were fewer than 10 minutes to go in the game. They found themselves down a point with less than three seconds to go, but senior forward Brandon Slater drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws for the win.

UConn's quarterfinals win wasn't as dramatic, as the Huskies took down fourth-seeded Seton Hall 62-52. Guards Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole scored 17 points apiece in that game, and Forward Adama Sanogo added 11 rebounds.

Villanova and Connecticut split their regular-season meetings this year. The Wildcats took the first game 85-74 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Feb. 5, with the Huskies earning a close 71-69 win in Hartford two weeks later. 

With a win, Villanova would notch its 11th appearance in the conference championship game. The Wildcats played in five consecutive championships from 2015-2019, going 4-1 in that stretch. They've missed the last two years. 

This is UConn's second year back in the Big East after spending the seven seasons in the AAC. Before that, the Huskies played in the Big East starting in 1979. In that time they reached the title game 10 times, going 5-5. Their last appearance came in 2011 when they beat Louisville on their way to a national championship. Last year, they lost in the semifinal round to Creighton.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Villanova vs. Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
