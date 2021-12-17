Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 9 Villanova begins Big East play Friday night, traveling to Nebraska to take on Creighton in a rematch of the top two teams in the conference standings last season.
    Villanova and Creighton finished in the top two spots of the Big East regular-season standings last season in men's college basketball. They'll face off Friday night when the No. 9 Wildcats visit the Bluejays in Omaha in the conference opener for both teams.

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Villanova vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova enters this game 7–3 on the year. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, including a 67–53 win over Syracuse at Madison Square Garden last week. 

    Reigning co-Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie is back and once again leading the Wildcats in scoring. The graduate guard is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 43.4% from three-point range.

    Defensively, the Wildcats were one of the best teams in the Big East during nonconference play. Opponents scored 61.5 points per game against Villanova to start the season, the third-best mark in the conference.

    Creighton comes into this game at 8–3, including an 83–71 win over No. 24 BYU last weekend. The Jays followed that up with a one-point 58–57 loss to Arizona State on Tuesday.

    Tip-off for this game is at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

