Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Creighton

The Wildcats score 12.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).

The Bluejays' 67.6 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

The Bluejays have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.

Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.6 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.

Hawkins is consistent from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.5 made threes per game.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.9 per game).

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Syracuse W 67-53 Away 12/12/2021 Baylor L 57-36 Away 12/17/2021 Creighton L 79-59 Away 12/21/2021 Xavier W 71-58 Home 1/1/2022 Seton Hall W 73-67 Away 1/5/2022 Creighton - Home 1/8/2022 DePaul - Away 1/12/2022 Xavier - Away 1/16/2022 Butler - Home 1/19/2022 Marquette - Home 1/22/2022 Georgetown - Away

Creighton Schedule