Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Creighton

    • The Wildcats score 12.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).
    • The Bluejays' 67.6 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
    • The Bluejays have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
    • Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
    • Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.6 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
    • Hawkins is consistent from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.9 per game).

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    L 57-36

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    L 79-59

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    W 71-58

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    W 73-67

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    W 83-71

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    L 58-57

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    W 79-59

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    W 2-0

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Marquette

    W 75-69

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/26/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Creighton at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

