Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the Creighton Bluejays (11-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Creighton
- The Wildcats score 12.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).
- The Bluejays' 67.6 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Bluejays have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
- Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins sits atop the Bluejays leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.6 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins is consistent from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.9 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
L 57-36
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
L 79-59
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
W 71-58
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
-
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
BYU
W 83-71
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
L 58-57
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
W 79-59
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/11/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/15/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away