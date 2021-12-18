Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -6.5 134 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova

The Wildcats record 8.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Bluejays allow (65.4).

The Bluejays score an average of 71.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Bluejays' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore is posting 15.6 points, 2.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Brandon Slater is posting 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jermaine Samuels is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Eric Dixon posts 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Creighton Players to Watch