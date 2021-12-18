Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova vs Creighton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -6.5

    134 points

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova

    • The Wildcats record 8.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Bluejays allow (65.4).
    • The Bluejays score an average of 71.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Bluejays' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore is posting 15.6 points, 2.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Brandon Slater is posting 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Eric Dixon posts 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is posting 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 74.0% of his shots from the floor (second in the country).
    • Ryan Hawkins tops the Bluejays in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and produces 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he contributes 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.
    • Alex O'Connell is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
    • The Bluejays get 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Villanova at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy