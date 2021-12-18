Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-6.5
134 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Villanova
- The Wildcats record 8.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Bluejays allow (65.4).
- The Bluejays score an average of 71.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Bluejays' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore is posting 15.6 points, 2.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Brandon Slater is posting 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Jermaine Samuels is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Eric Dixon posts 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is posting 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 74.0% of his shots from the floor (second in the country).
- Ryan Hawkins tops the Bluejays in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and produces 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he contributes 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Alex O'Connell is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Bluejays get 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.
