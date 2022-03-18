Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (22-12) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:45 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Delaware

  • The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats score are only 2.7 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.9).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens average 10.7 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.1).
  • The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
  • Eric Dixon is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 13.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fightin' Blue Hens.
  • Delaware's leader in rebounds is Dylan Painter with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Kevin Anderson with 3.6 per game.
  • Ryan Allen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Fightin' Blue Hens, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Delaware's leader in steals is Nelson (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Carr (1.1 per game).

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Providence

W 76-74

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

W 78-59

Away

3/10/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 66-65

Home

3/11/2022

UConn

W 63-60

Home

3/12/2022

Creighton

W 54-48

Home

3/18/2022

Delaware

-

Home

Delaware Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 69-62

Home

2/28/2022

Towson

L 69-57

Away

3/6/2022

Drexel

W 66-56

Away

3/7/2022

Towson

W 69-56

Away

3/8/2022

UNC Wilmington

W 59-55

Away

3/18/2022

Villanova

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Delaware vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
