Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (22-12) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:45 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Delaware

The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats score are only 2.7 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.9).

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 10.7 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.1).

The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

Eric Dixon is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Delaware Players to Watch

Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 13.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware's leader in rebounds is Dylan Painter with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Kevin Anderson with 3.6 per game.

Ryan Allen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Fightin' Blue Hens, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Delaware's leader in steals is Nelson (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Carr (1.1 per game).

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Providence W 76-74 Home 3/5/2022 Butler W 78-59 Away 3/10/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 66-65 Home 3/11/2022 UConn W 63-60 Home 3/12/2022 Creighton W 54-48 Home 3/18/2022 Delaware - Home

Delaware Schedule