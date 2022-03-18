Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (22-12) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:45 PM on CBS.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Delaware
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Delaware
- The 72.6 points per game the Wildcats score are only 2.7 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (69.9).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens average 10.7 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.1).
- The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 15.9 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Eric Dixon is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 13.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fightin' Blue Hens.
- Delaware's leader in rebounds is Dylan Painter with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Kevin Anderson with 3.6 per game.
- Ryan Allen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Fightin' Blue Hens, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Delaware's leader in steals is Nelson (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Carr (1.1 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Providence
W 76-74
Home
3/5/2022
Butler
W 78-59
Away
3/10/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 66-65
Home
3/11/2022
UConn
W 63-60
Home
3/12/2022
Creighton
W 54-48
Home
3/18/2022
Delaware
-
Home
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 69-62
Home
2/28/2022
Towson
L 69-57
Away
3/6/2022
Drexel
W 66-56
Away
3/7/2022
Towson
W 69-56
Away
3/8/2022
UNC Wilmington
W 59-55
Away
3/18/2022
Villanova
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Delaware vs. Villanova
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)