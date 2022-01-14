Villanova will travel to DePaul today to take on the Blue Demons in a Big East matchup.

Villanova had a rocky start to the season losing two of their first four games. They rebounded and are riding a five-game winning streak and improved their record to 8-5. Even though their previous two games were postponed, the Wildcats have not lost since December 9th.

How to Watch Villanova vs DePaul Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

DePaul is in a different situation. Even though they are coming off an overtime loss to Marquette, the Blue Demons are 12-4 and good enough for third in the Big East.

The Blue Demons have a very good offense. At one point of the season, they had a seven-game winning streak where they were averaging nearly 100 points per game.

Both of these teams are looking to rack up some conference wins. DePaul is 4-1 in conference play, but Villanova is 2-2. This could be an important win for the Wildcats as they don't want to fall in the Big East standings.

This will be a big test for Villanova, as they are facing a DePaul team who is 7-1 at home.

DePaul's only home loss was to 9th-ranked Arizona.

