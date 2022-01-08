Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the Big East's best offenses faces one of the conference's best defenses Saturday as No. 19 Villanova visits DePaul.

In Big East play Saturday, the No. 19 Villanova men's basketball team visits DePaul. This contest pits one of the conference's best offenses against one of its most stifling defenses and features two of the top individual scorers. 

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream Villanova vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul is averaging 77.8 points per game this season, which ranks third in the conference. Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the team, averaging 20.6 points per game. He ranks second in the conference in scoring and is one of only two players averaging over 20 points per game. 

On the other side is a Villanova team that has won three straight games thanks in large part to strong defensive play. The Wildcats have allowed just 55.3 points per game over that winning streak, and 61.4 points per game overall this year, the second fewest in the Big East.

Last time out, Villanova got revenge for its lone conference loss, beating Creighton 75–41. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie scored 11 points in that game and ranks fifth in the conference averaging 16.1 points per game.

With the win, Villanova improved to 10–4 on the year. The Wildcats are now 3–1 in conference play.

Can the Wildcats grab their fourth straight win? Or will DePaul hand them the upset? Tune into Fox Sports 1 at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to watch the game. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

