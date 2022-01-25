Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) looks to shoot as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends the paint during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) looks to shoot as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends the paint during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. DePaul

  • The Wildcats record 8.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons give up (64.4).
  • The Blue Demons put up 7.2 more points per game (68.1) than the Wildcats allow (60.9).
  • The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.3 points and distributes 3.2 assists per game.
  • Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
  • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty racks up 19.9 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • David Jones grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
  • Freeman-Liberty is consistent from distance and leads the Blue Demons with two made threes per game.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.1 per game.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

DePaul

W 79-64

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

W 64-60

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

W 82-42

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

L 57-54

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

W 85-74

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Marquette

-

Away

2/5/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

L 79-64

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

L 87-76

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

W 96-92

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

L 68-67

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

L 60-47

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/15/2022

Butler

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

DePaul at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) looks to make a save as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position in front of the net during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Rockets

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy