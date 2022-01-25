How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. DePaul
- The Wildcats record 8.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons give up (64.4).
- The Blue Demons put up 7.2 more points per game (68.1) than the Wildcats allow (60.9).
- The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.3 points and distributes 3.2 assists per game.
- Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty racks up 19.9 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- David Jones grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty is consistent from distance and leads the Blue Demons with two made threes per game.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.1 per game.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
DePaul
W 79-64
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
W 64-60
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
W 82-42
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
L 57-54
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
W 85-74
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/2/2022
Marquette
-
Away
2/5/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
L 79-64
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
L 87-76
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
W 96-92
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
L 68-67
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
L 60-47
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/12/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/15/2022
Butler
-
Home