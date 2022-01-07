Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-0 Big East) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Villanova

The Blue Demons record 67.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 61.4 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats score an average of 72.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.1 the Blue Demons give up.

The Blue Demons are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones puts up a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 15.7 points and 2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Johnson posts 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Nick Ongenda posts 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

Philmon Gebrewhit averages 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Villanova Players to Watch