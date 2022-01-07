How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-0 Big East) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Villanova
- The Blue Demons record 67.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 61.4 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats score an average of 72.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.1 the Blue Demons give up.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones puts up a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 15.7 points and 2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Johnson posts 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor.
- Nick Ongenda posts 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
- Philmon Gebrewhit averages 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore gives the Wildcats 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Samuels is putting up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 1.4 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field.
- Brandon Slater is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Wildcats get 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Eric Dixon.
