How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-14
139.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova
- The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).
- The Hoyas' 74.2 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- The Hoyas have shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore averages 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jermaine Samuels leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also posts 10.2 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Eric Dixon posts 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.9 assists.
- Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he produces 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.
- Don Carey gets the Hoyas 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas receive 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
- The Hoyas receive 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ryan Mutombo.
