Jan 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Bo Hodges (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -14 139.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova

The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).

The Hoyas' 74.2 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Hoyas have shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore averages 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jermaine Samuels leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also posts 10.2 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Eric Dixon posts 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Georgetown Players to Watch