Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Bo Hodges (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Bo Hodges (1) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova

Villanova vs Georgetown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-14

139.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Villanova

  • The Wildcats record only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Hoyas allow (75.9).
  • The Hoyas' 74.2 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 60.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore averages 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jermaine Samuels leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also posts 10.2 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Eric Dixon posts 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top scorer (13.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.9 assists.
  • Dante Harris is the Hoyas' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he produces 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.
  • Don Carey gets the Hoyas 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Hoyas receive 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
  • The Hoyas receive 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ryan Mutombo.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Villanova at Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Duke in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy