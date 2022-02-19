Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Georgetown

  • The Wildcats put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Hoyas give up (77.3).
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.8 points per game to go with 2.8 assists.
  • Eric Dixon is Villanova's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.9 points per game.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
  • Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed averages 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he records 4.4 assists per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 1.0 per game.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Marquette

L 83-73

Away

2/5/2022

UConn

W 85-74

Home

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 75-69

Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Home

2/15/2022

Providence

W 89-84

Away

2/19/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/22/2022

UConn

-

Away

3/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Providence

L 71-52

Home

2/9/2022

DePaul

L 82-74

Away

2/12/2022

Creighton

L 80-66

Home

2/14/2022

Creighton

L 88-77

Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

L 77-66

Away

2/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/24/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/27/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/2/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

3/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Georgetown at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

