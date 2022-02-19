Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Georgetown
- The Wildcats put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Hoyas give up (77.3).
- The Hoyas put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 63.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.8 points per game to go with 2.8 assists.
- Eric Dixon is Villanova's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.9 points per game.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed averages 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he records 4.4 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from deep for the Hoyas, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 1.0 per game.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Marquette
L 83-73
Away
2/5/2022
UConn
W 85-74
Home
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 75-69
Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Home
2/15/2022
Providence
W 89-84
Away
2/19/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/22/2022
UConn
-
Away
3/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
3/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Providence
L 71-52
Home
2/9/2022
DePaul
L 82-74
Away
2/12/2022
Creighton
L 80-66
Home
2/14/2022
Creighton
L 88-77
Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
L 77-66
Away
2/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/24/2022
DePaul
-
Home
2/27/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/2/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
3/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Georgetown at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
