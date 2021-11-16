Nov 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels (23) shoots a free throw during overtime against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Howard

Last year, the Wildcats scored 74.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 84.8 the Bison gave up.

The Bison averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).

Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.

The Bison shot 43.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15.7 points and pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game last season.

Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.

Gillespie knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Robinson-Earl averaged 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.

Howard Players to Watch

William Settle scored 14.2 points and pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game last season.

Rahim Ali Jr. distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.

Kyle Foster hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Ali averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Settle compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 91-51 Home 11/12/2021 UCLA L 86-77 Away 11/16/2021 Howard - Home 11/20/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/28/2021 La Salle - Away 12/1/2021 Pennsylvania - Away 12/4/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Home 12/7/2021 Syracuse - Away

Howard Schedule