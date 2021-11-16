Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels (23) shoots a free throw during overtime against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Howard Bison (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Howard

    • Last year, the Wildcats scored 74.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 84.8 the Bison gave up.
    • The Bison averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
    • The Bison shot 43.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15.7 points and pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.
    • Gillespie knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Robinson-Earl averaged 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.

    Howard Players to Watch

    • William Settle scored 14.2 points and pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Rahim Ali Jr. distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.
    • Kyle Foster hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ali averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Settle compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 91-51

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UCLA

    L 86-77

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    Howard Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UDC

    W 87-59

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Regent

    W 118-54

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Bradley

    W 76-64

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    High Point

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Howard at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

