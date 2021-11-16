Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Howard Bison (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Howard
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 74.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 84.8 the Bison gave up.
- The Bison averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
- The Bison shot 43.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15.7 points and pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.
- Gillespie knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Robinson-Earl averaged 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.
Howard Players to Watch
- William Settle scored 14.2 points and pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Rahim Ali Jr. distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.
- Kyle Foster hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ali averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Settle compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 91-51
Home
11/12/2021
UCLA
L 86-77
Away
11/16/2021
Howard
-
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UDC
W 87-59
Home
11/10/2021
Regent
W 118-54
Home
11/13/2021
Bradley
W 76-64
Away
11/16/2021
Villanova
-
Away
11/20/2021
High Point
-
Away
11/26/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
11/30/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
12/4/2021
American
-
Home
12/15/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
