Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (3-2) go up against the La Salle Explorers (2-2) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Tom Gola Arena
- Arena: Tom Gola Arena
Villanova
-18.5
138 points
Key Stats for La Salle vs. Villanova
- Last year, the Wildcats scored just 1.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Explorers allowed (73.5).
- The Explorers scored just 1.6 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (66.5).
- The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
- The Explorers shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore leads his team in points per contest (17.8), and also averages 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats at 4.0 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 16.0 points.
- Jermaine Samuels paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Eric Dixon posts 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Jack Clark put up 9.9 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Christian Ray pulled down six rebounds per game, while Jhamir Brickus averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Scott Spencer hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brickus averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Clifton Moore collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)