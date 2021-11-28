Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers guard Christian Ray (3) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers guard Christian Ray (3) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Villanova Wildcats (3-2) go up against the La Salle Explorers (2-2) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova

    Villanova vs La Salle Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -18.5

    138 points

    Key Stats for La Salle vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the Wildcats scored just 1.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Explorers allowed (73.5).
    • The Explorers scored just 1.6 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (66.5).
    • The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
    • The Explorers shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore leads his team in points per contest (17.8), and also averages 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats at 4.0 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 16.0 points.
    • Jermaine Samuels paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Eric Dixon posts 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

    La Salle Players to Watch

    • Jack Clark put up 9.9 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Christian Ray pulled down six rebounds per game, while Jhamir Brickus averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Scott Spencer hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brickus averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Clifton Moore collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Villanova at La Salle

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova vs. La Salle in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers guard Christian Ray (3) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238958
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy