How to Watch Villanova vs. La Salle in Men's College Basketball

Villanova travels a few miles down the road to take on a Big 5 foe, La Salle, on Sunday evening.

Over the course of Jay Wright’s time as head coach of Villanova, he has transformed the program from a group of plucky underdogs into perennial national title contenders. This year is no different, as the Wildcats clearly have the look of a team that can cut down the nets when all is said and done this season.

Both Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels took advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and are back for their “super senior” seasons. The additional experience that those two bring has only bolstered a roster that already had Brandon Slater, Justin Moore and Caleb Dixon returning as well.

Wright’s best teams at Villanova have often been ones with a lot of depth, and this year’s squad is shaping up to follow that blueprint. Chris Arcidiacono, Trey Patterson, Eric Dixon, Jordan Longino and Bryan Antoine (when healthy) are more than capable of contributing to the Wildcats’ successes this season.

This game is a meeting of former Big 5 opponents, as Villanova will not have to travel far to get to this matchup against La Salle at The Palestra.

The La Salle Explorers have split their first four games and took down Army 61-58 in their most recent outing. Oddly enough, both of La Salle’s losses have come in overtime.

The Wildcats will hope to take care of business in regulation tonight.

