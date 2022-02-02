Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

When No. 12 Villanova and No. 24 Marquette met earlier this month, the game came down to the wire. On Wednesday night, the two teams meet again in a key Big East matchup.

In a rematch of one of the best Big East games so far this season, No. 12 Villanova visits No. 24 Marquette on Wednesday night. The teams went down to the wire when they first played in mid-January, and another good one should be in store this time around.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Villanova vs. Marquette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that Jan. 19 meeting, the Golden Eagles came back to erase a nine-point second-half lead. Freshman forward Justin Lewis — who leads Marquette averaging 16.5 points per game — scored a game-high 21 points in the win. Meanwhile, Villanova had a six-game winning streak halted with the defeat.

The Wildcats haven't lost since that game, with three straight wins against Georgetown, DePaul and St. John's. All three wins have come by double-digit margins. With those wins, Villanova is 16-5 on the year, and with a 9-2 conference record in second place in the Big East.

Marquette carried the momentum of that win through two more victories over Xavier and Seton Hall, but had their winning streak snapped by Providence on Sunday in a 65-63 defeat. Still, the Golden Eagles are one of the best teams in the Big East at 15-7 overall and with a 7-4 conference record.

Will this game be another nail-biter? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the action.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

