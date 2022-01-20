How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette
- The Wildcats record 73.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.
- Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis averages 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Kam Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
W 75-41
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
W 79-64
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
W 64-60
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
W 82-42
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
-
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/2/2022
Marquette
-
Away
2/5/2022
UConn
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Creighton
L 75-69
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
W 88-56
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
W 92-64
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
W 87-76
Home
1/15/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-72
Home
1/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/23/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/2/2022
Villanova
-
Home
2/8/2022
UConn
-
Away