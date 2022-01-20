How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette

The Wildcats record 73.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.

Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.

Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis averages 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kam Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Seton Hall W 73-67 Away 1/5/2022 Creighton W 75-41 Home 1/8/2022 DePaul W 79-64 Away 1/12/2022 Xavier W 64-60 Away 1/16/2022 Butler W 82-42 Home 1/19/2022 Marquette - Home 1/22/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/25/2022 DePaul - Home 1/29/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/2/2022 Marquette - Away 2/5/2022 UConn - Home

Marquette Schedule