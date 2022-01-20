Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette

  • The Wildcats record 73.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 17.1 points per game along with 3.3 assists.
  • Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
  • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis averages 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Tyler Kolek notches more assists than any other Marquette teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Creighton

W 75-41

Home

1/8/2022

DePaul

W 79-64

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

W 64-60

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

W 82-42

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

-

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Marquette

-

Away

2/5/2022

UConn

-

Home

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Creighton

L 75-69

Home

1/4/2022

Providence

W 88-56

Home

1/7/2022

Georgetown

W 92-64

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

W 87-76

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-72

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Marquette at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy