Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) hit the court against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
- The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, only 3.3 fewer points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Mountaineers shot 42.5% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
- Gillespie knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Robinson-Earl racked up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game last season.
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Damian Chong Qui put up 15.1 points per game last season to go with 5.3 assists.
- Malik Jefferson pulled down an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
- Josh Reaves hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Nana Opoku notched 2.1 blocks per contest.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/12/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/16/2021
Howard
-
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Villanova
-
Away
11/11/2021
Washington (MD)
-
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
11/16/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/19/2021
Robert Morris
-
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Mount St. Mary's at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)