    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) hit the court against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 12.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
    • The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, only 3.3 fewer points than the 66.5 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Mountaineers shot 42.5% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Collin Gillespie averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Gillespie knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Robinson-Earl racked up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game last season.

    Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

    • Damian Chong Qui put up 15.1 points per game last season to go with 5.3 assists.
    • Malik Jefferson pulled down an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
    • Josh Reaves hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Nana Opoku notched 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    Mount St. Mary's Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Washington (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

