How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 Villanova visits No. 8 Providence on Tuesday night in the first meeting of the year between the top two teams in the Big East.

In the Big East on Tuesday night, No. 8 Providence hosts No. 10 Villanova in the first matchup between the two schools this season. The Friars and Wildcats rank first and second respectively in the conference standings and play twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Villanova vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova held the top spot in the Big East for the early portion of conference play, but Providence has eclipsed that with an incredible run over the last month. The Friars have won eight consecutive games, the longest active winning streak of any Big East team, giving them an 11–1 conference record. Just behind them are the Wildcats at 12–3.

Providence's winning streak almost didn't make it to this marquee matchup. The Friars needed a second-half comeback to force overtime at home against DePaul on Saturday, but they won 76–73 in overtime.

Villanova has won three in a row and six of its last seven. The Wildcats have wins over No. 24 UConn and Seton Hall in that stretch.

Which team will land a key win as the regular season winds down? Catch tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday on CBSSN.

