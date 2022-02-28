Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence

The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.4 more points than the Friars give up (66.2).

The Friars put up 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).

This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.

The Friars are shooting 44.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.6 points and dishes out 3.0 assists per game.

Eric Dixon leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.7 points a contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Justin Moore is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson is the top scorer for the Friars with 14.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.

The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jared Bynum with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).

A.J. Reeves hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.

Bynum (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Providence while Horchler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 75-69 Away 2/12/2022 Seton Hall W 73-67 Home 2/15/2022 Providence W 89-84 Away 2/19/2022 Georgetown W 74-66 Home 2/22/2022 UConn L 71-69 Away 3/1/2022 Providence - Home 3/5/2022 Butler - Away

Providence Schedule