Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence

  • The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.4 more points than the Friars give up (66.2).
  • The Friars put up 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Friars are shooting 44.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.6 points and dishes out 3.0 assists per game.
  • Eric Dixon leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.7 points a contest.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Justin Moore is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Nate Watson is the top scorer for the Friars with 14.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jared Bynum with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
  • A.J. Reeves hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
  • Bynum (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Providence while Horchler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 75-69

Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Home

2/15/2022

Providence

W 89-84

Away

2/19/2022

Georgetown

W 74-66

Home

2/22/2022

UConn

L 71-69

Away

3/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

DePaul

W 76-73

Home

2/15/2022

Villanova

L 89-84

Home

2/20/2022

Butler

W 71-70

Away

2/23/2022

Xavier

W 99-92

Home

2/26/2022

Creighton

W 72-51

Home

3/1/2022

Villanova

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Providence at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
46 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
50 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
50 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
50 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy