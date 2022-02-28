Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence
- The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.4 more points than the Friars give up (66.2).
- The Friars put up 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.
- The Friars are shooting 44.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.6 points and dishes out 3.0 assists per game.
- Eric Dixon leads Villanova in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.7 points a contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Justin Moore is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jermaine Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson is the top scorer for the Friars with 14.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.7 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jared Bynum with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
- A.J. Reeves hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
- Bynum (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Providence while Horchler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 75-69
Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Home
2/15/2022
Providence
W 89-84
Away
2/19/2022
Georgetown
W 74-66
Home
2/22/2022
UConn
L 71-69
Away
3/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
3/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
DePaul
W 76-73
Home
2/15/2022
Villanova
L 89-84
Home
2/20/2022
Butler
W 71-70
Away
2/23/2022
Xavier
W 99-92
Home
2/26/2022
Creighton
W 72-51
Home
3/1/2022
Villanova
-
Away
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Providence at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)