Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Big East foes meet when the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 2.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.8).
  • The Red Storm's 76.2 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 60 the Wildcats give up.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
  • Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
  • Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
  • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie records 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s assist leader is Posh Alexander with 4.7 per game. He also averages 14.2 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • Champagnie is dependable from deep and leads the Red Storm with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.7 per game.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

W 64-60

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

W 82-42

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

L 57-54

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

W 85-74

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

W 67-43

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/2/2022

Marquette

-

Away

2/5/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/15/2022

Providence

-

Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

UConn

L 86-78

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

W 88-69

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

L 87-64

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-60

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

W 84-63

Away

1/29/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

2/3/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/8/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/13/2022

UConn

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

St. John's at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

