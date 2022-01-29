Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Big East foes meet when the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)

The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 2.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.8).

The Red Storm's 76.2 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 60 the Wildcats give up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.

The Red Storm have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.

Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie records 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Saint John's (NY)'s assist leader is Posh Alexander with 4.7 per game. He also averages 14.2 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.

Champagnie is dependable from deep and leads the Red Storm with 2.4 made threes per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.7 per game.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Xavier W 64-60 Away 1/16/2022 Butler W 82-42 Home 1/19/2022 Marquette L 57-54 Home 1/22/2022 Georgetown W 85-74 Away 1/25/2022 DePaul W 67-43 Home 1/29/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/2/2022 Marquette - Away 2/5/2022 UConn - Home 2/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 2/12/2022 Seton Hall - Home 2/15/2022 Providence - Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule