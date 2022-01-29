Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big East foes meet when the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 2.7 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.8).
- The Red Storm's 76.2 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 60 the Wildcats give up.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
- The Red Storm have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
- Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova in rebounding, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Gillespie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie records 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Saint John's (NY)'s assist leader is Posh Alexander with 4.7 per game. He also averages 14.2 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Champagnie is dependable from deep and leads the Red Storm with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.7 per game.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
W 64-60
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
W 82-42
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
L 57-54
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
W 85-74
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
W 67-43
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/2/2022
Marquette
-
Away
2/5/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
2/15/2022
Providence
-
Away
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
UConn
L 86-78
Away
1/16/2022
Georgetown
W 88-69
Home
1/19/2022
Creighton
L 87-64
Away
1/22/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-60
Home
1/24/2022
Seton Hall
W 84-63
Away
1/29/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/3/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
-
Home
2/13/2022
UConn
-
Home