    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (5-2) play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • The 79.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.0 more points than the Hawks give up (70.4).
    • The Hawks put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 3.6 assists.
    • Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.1 PPG average.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
    • Justin Moore and Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • Jordan Hall paces the Hawks in rebounds and assists with 7.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
    • Taylor Funk scores 17.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.9 rebounds and adds 1.4 assists per game.
    • Funk hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop (1.0 per game).

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    W 100-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    W 71-53

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Purdue

    L 80-74

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    W 72-46

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 71-56

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Drexel

    L 78-75

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Monmouth

    L 87-75

    Home

    11/25/2021

    USC

    L 70-55

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Binghamton

    W 79-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

