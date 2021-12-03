Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (5-2) play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The 79.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.0 more points than the Hawks give up (70.4).
- The Hawks put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 3.6 assists.
- Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.1 PPG average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
- Justin Moore and Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall paces the Hawks in rebounds and assists with 7.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Taylor Funk scores 17.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.9 rebounds and adds 1.4 assists per game.
- Funk hits 4.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop (1.0 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Howard
W 100-81
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
W 71-53
Away
11/21/2021
Purdue
L 80-74
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
W 72-46
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 71-56
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
-
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Drexel
L 78-75
Home
11/20/2021
Monmouth
L 87-75
Home
11/25/2021
USC
L 70-55
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
W 77-74
Away
12/1/2021
Binghamton
W 79-57
Home
12/4/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/11/2021
Temple
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bradley
-
Away
12/22/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
12/30/2021
Richmond
-
Away
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Saint Joseph's at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
