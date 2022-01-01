How to Watch Villanova at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

Villanova goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon against Big East rival Seton Hall

Villanova travels to Seton Hall on Saturday after having its last game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The last time the Wildcats were on the court they picked up their first Big East win with a 13 point victory over Xavier.

How to Watch Villanova at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Villanova as i5 had lost to Baylor and then Creighton in its Big East opener.

The Wildcats win against the Musketeers was their second over a ranked opponent as they beat Tennessee earlier in the season.

Saturday they will look to make it three such wins when they travel to Seton Hall to take on the No. 15 Pirates.

Seton Hall hosts Villanova coming off a loss to Providence on Wednesday night. The Pirates trailed for most of the game and despite getting it to within three late, couldn't overcome the Friars.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Seton Hall and was just its second of the season.

Both of these teams have played well this year, but are looking to avoid their second conference loss on Saturday afternoon.

