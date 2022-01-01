Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Villanova goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon against Big East rival Seton Hall
    Author:

    Villanova travels to Seton Hall on Saturday after having its last game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The last time the Wildcats were on the court they picked up their first Big East win with a 13 point victory over Xavier.

    How to Watch Villanova at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Villanova at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Villanova as i5 had lost to Baylor and then Creighton in its Big East opener.

    The Wildcats win against the Musketeers was their second over a ranked opponent as they beat Tennessee earlier in the season.

    Saturday they will look to make it three such wins when they travel to Seton Hall to take on the No. 15 Pirates.

    Seton Hall hosts Villanova coming off a loss to Providence on Wednesday night. The Pirates trailed for most of the game and despite getting it to within three late, couldn't overcome the Friars.

    The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Seton Hall and was just its second of the season.

    Both of these teams have played well this year, but are looking to avoid their second conference loss on Saturday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Villanova at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Islanders

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at DePaul

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri State vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and forward Jalen Graham (2) celebrate their win against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy