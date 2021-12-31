Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Villanova

    • The 66.8 points per game the Pirates average are just 4.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.7).
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 53.2 the Pirates give up.
    • The Pirates make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
    • The Wildcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates with 15.2 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.
    • Alexis Yetna averages 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field.
    • Tyrese Samuel leads the Pirates at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.1 assists and 10.8 points.
    • Kadary Richmond puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field.
    • Bryce Aiken puts up 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore is putting up 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels is No. 1 on the Wildcats in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 1.3 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Slater is posting 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
    • Eric Dixon is posting 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    Villanova at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
