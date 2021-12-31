Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Prudential Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Villanova

The 66.8 points per game the Pirates average are just 4.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.7).

The Wildcats put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 53.2 the Pirates give up.

The Pirates make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Wildcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates with 15.2 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Alexis Yetna averages 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field.

Tyrese Samuel leads the Pirates at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.1 assists and 10.8 points.

Kadary Richmond puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Bryce Aiken puts up 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Villanova Players to Watch