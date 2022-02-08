No. 15 Villanova is looking to keep pace at the top of the Big East, while St. John's is looking to capture the momentum of a monumental win when the two teams meet at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

When St. John's hosts No. 15 Villanova Tuesday night, the Red Storm will be carrying the momentum of a monumental win in their previous game. On Saturday, Mike Anderson's team went to Indianapolis and beat Butler at Hinkle Field House - their first win against the Bulldogs on the road since 2014.

How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Marquette vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Junior forward Julian Champagnie played a big role in that win with a team-high 21 points. Champagnie is the Big East's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 18.9 points per game.

That win was the second in a row for the Red Storm. With a win over Villanova, they'll get back to .500 in conference play, currently sitting at 5-6. They're 13-9 overall this season.

It won't be easy though. Villanova is currently in second place in the Big East with a 10-3 conference record and a 17-6 overall record. The Wildcats have won four of their last five and 10 of their last 12.

This will be the second meeting between St. John's and Villanova this season. The first came just two weeks ago when the Wildcats walked away with a 73-62 win.

Will Villanova get the season sweep? Or will St. John's continue its late-season surge? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.