Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Villanova is looking to keep pace at the top of the Big East, while St. John's is looking to capture the momentum of a monumental win when the two teams meet at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

When St. John's hosts No. 15 Villanova Tuesday night, the Red Storm will be carrying the momentum of a monumental win in their previous game. On Saturday, Mike Anderson's team went to Indianapolis and beat Butler at Hinkle Field House - their first win against the Bulldogs on the road since 2014.

How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Marquette vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Junior forward Julian Champagnie played a big role in that win with a team-high 21 points. Champagnie is the Big East's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 18.9 points per game.

That win was the second in a row for the Red Storm. With a win over Villanova, they'll get back to .500 in conference play, currently sitting at 5-6. They're 13-9 overall this season.

It won't be easy though. Villanova is currently in second place in the Big East with a 10-3 conference record and a 17-6 overall record. The Wildcats have won four of their last five and 10 of their last 12.

This will be the second meeting between St. John's and Villanova this season. The first came just two weeks ago when the Wildcats walked away with a 73-62 win.

Will Villanova get the season sweep? Or will St. John's continue its late-season surge? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Villanova vs. St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Mavericks

13 seconds ago
Chloe Kim
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying

13 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's

13 seconds ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

30 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

30 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

30 minutes ago
Chloe Kim
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 8th

30 minutes ago
Jeopardy College
entertainment

How to Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship

30 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy