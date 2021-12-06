Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova

The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up.

The Orange are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is tops on his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jesse Edwards averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 76.9% from the field (second in college basketball).

Joseph Girard III leads the Orange at 4.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.

Cole Swider averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Villanova Players to Watch