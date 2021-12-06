Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova

    • The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up.
    • The Orange are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim is tops on his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jesse Edwards averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 76.9% from the field (second in college basketball).
    • Joseph Girard III leads the Orange at 4.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.
    • Cole Swider averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore gives the Wildcats 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Slater is posting 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
    • Jermaine Samuels gets the Wildcats 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Villanova at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy