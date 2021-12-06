Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova
- The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up.
- The Orange are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is tops on his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 76.9% from the field (second in college basketball).
- Joseph Girard III leads the Orange at 4.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.1 points.
- Cole Swider averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore gives the Wildcats 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Brandon Slater is posting 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Jermaine Samuels gets the Wildcats 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
