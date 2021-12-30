Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple
- The Wildcats score 6.5 more points per game (72.5) than the Owls give up (66).
- The Owls put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 62.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.1 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Khalif Battle scores 15 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.
- The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Damian Dunn with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and two assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Battle is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Dunn (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Temple while Nick Jourdain (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
L 57-36
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
L 79-59
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Pennsylvania
W 81-72
Home
12/7/2021
Vanderbilt
W 72-68
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 68-49
Away
12/15/2021
UCF
L 65-48
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
W 85-48
Home
12/29/2021
Villanova
-
Away
1/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/5/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/8/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/12/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Temple at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
