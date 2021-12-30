Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple

    • The Wildcats score 6.5 more points per game (72.5) than the Owls give up (66).
    • The Owls put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 62.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.1 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
    • Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
    • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Khalif Battle scores 15 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.
    • The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Damian Dunn with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and two assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
    • Battle is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Dunn (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Temple while Nick Jourdain (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    L 57-36

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    L 79-59

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    W 71-58

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    Temple Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 81-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 72-68

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 68-49

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCF

    L 65-48

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Delaware State

    W 85-48

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Temple at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

