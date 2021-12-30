Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple

The Wildcats score 6.5 more points per game (72.5) than the Owls give up (66).

The Owls put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 62.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

Villanova Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wildcats is Collin Gillespie, who scores 16.1 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Villanova's best rebounder is Jermaine Samuels, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gillespie is Villanova's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Samuels leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

Khalif Battle scores 15 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.

The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Damian Dunn with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and two assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Battle is the top scorer from distance for the Owls, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Dunn (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Temple while Nick Jourdain (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 81-52 Home 12/7/2021 Syracuse W 67-53 Away 12/12/2021 Baylor L 57-36 Away 12/17/2021 Creighton L 79-59 Away 12/21/2021 Xavier W 71-58 Home 12/29/2021 Temple - Home 1/1/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/5/2022 Creighton - Home 1/8/2022 DePaul - Away 1/12/2022 Xavier - Away 1/16/2022 Butler - Home

Temple Schedule