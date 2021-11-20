Publish date:
How to Watch Villanova vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) face the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-2.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Villanova
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 11.3 more points than the Volunteers allowed (63.5).
- The Volunteers' 71.9 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
- The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl put up 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.2 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.
- Jermaine Samuels averaged 12 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Justin Moore put up 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Collin Gillespie paced the Wildcats at 4 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 points.
- Caleb Daniels averaged 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jaden Springer put up 12 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Josiah-Jordan James averaged six boards per game and Santiago Vescovi dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Vescovi hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- James averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Yves Pons collected 1.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Villanova at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
