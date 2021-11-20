Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kns Vols Hoops Etsu

    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kns Vols Hoops Etsu

    The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) face the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Villanova

    Villanova vs Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -2.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 11.3 more points than the Volunteers allowed (63.5).
    • The Volunteers' 71.9 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats allowed.
    • The Wildcats shot 45.3% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
    • The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl put up 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 2.2 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.
    • Jermaine Samuels averaged 12 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Justin Moore put up 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Collin Gillespie paced the Wildcats at 4 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 points.
    • Caleb Daniels averaged 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Jaden Springer put up 12 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Josiah-Jordan James averaged six boards per game and Santiago Vescovi dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Vescovi hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • James averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Yves Pons collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Villanova at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    james madison football
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at James Madison

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Montana State at Montana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159383
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Chase Brown (2) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy