How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Villanova and Tennessee hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.
    Author:

    The Hall of Fame Tip-Off from Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut has slowly turned into one of the best early-season college basketball tournaments. This year is no exception.

    How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Live stream the Villanova vs Tennessee on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first game of a loaded field No. 5 Villanova takes on No. 17 Tennessee. These two teams will battle it out with a chance to go to the championship game on Sunday where they will play either North Carolina or Purdue.

    The Wildcats are 2-1 on the year with their only loss coming in overtime on the road against No. 2 UCLA. They did bounce back with a 100-81 win over Howard on Tuesday, though.

    Saturday they will take on a very confident Tennessee team that comes in 2-0 on the year after blowing past both UT Martin and East Tennessee State. 

    This will be the first big test for the Volunteers, as they look to show they belong with the nation's elite.

    This will be one of the best collections of teams until the NCAA tournament and will be a must-watch. Both games should be great with the Wildcats and Volunteers getting it started Saturday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Villanova Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Third Round

    53 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton at Penn

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Villanova at Delaware

    53 minutes ago
    Villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

    53 minutes ago
    Maine
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at New Hampshire

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back Jalen Jackson (36) jumps over Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter against at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Villanova vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana State Sycamores running back Justin Dinka (27) plays against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Indiana State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maine vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy