How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

Villanova and Tennessee hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

The Hall of Fame Tip-Off from Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut has slowly turned into one of the best early-season college basketball tournaments. This year is no exception.

How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee Today:

Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

In the first game of a loaded field No. 5 Villanova takes on No. 17 Tennessee. These two teams will battle it out with a chance to go to the championship game on Sunday where they will play either North Carolina or Purdue.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the year with their only loss coming in overtime on the road against No. 2 UCLA. They did bounce back with a 100-81 win over Howard on Tuesday, though.

Saturday they will take on a very confident Tennessee team that comes in 2-0 on the year after blowing past both UT Martin and East Tennessee State.

This will be the first big test for the Volunteers, as they look to show they belong with the nation's elite.

This will be one of the best collections of teams until the NCAA tournament and will be a must-watch. Both games should be great with the Wildcats and Volunteers getting it started Saturday afternoon.

