Villanova vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Villanova vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 11:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-3
140 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Villanova
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins put up were 6.9 more points than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
- The Wildcats scored an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
- The Bruins shot 46.1% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins gave up to their opponents (44.1%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. was tops on the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 12.3 points.
- Tyger Campbell led the Bruins at 5.4 assists per game last season, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
- Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 3.7 rebounds and shot 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jules Bernard put up 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Cody Riley averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl tallied 15.7 points and 8.5 boards per game last season.
- Collin Gillespie averaged four assists per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.
- Gillespie hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Robinson-Earl averaged one steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.
