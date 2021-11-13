Villanova vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Villanova

    UCLA vs Villanova Betting Information

    UCLA

    -3

    140 points

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins put up were 6.9 more points than the Wildcats gave up (66.5).
    • The Wildcats scored an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
    • The Bruins shot 46.1% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
    • The Wildcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins gave up to their opponents (44.1%).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. was tops on the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 12.3 points.
    • Tyger Campbell led the Bruins at 5.4 assists per game last season, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
    • Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 3.7 rebounds and shot 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jules Bernard put up 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Cody Riley averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl tallied 15.7 points and 8.5 boards per game last season.
    • Collin Gillespie averaged four assists per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.
    • Gillespie hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Robinson-Earl averaged one steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Villanova at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

