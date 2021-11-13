How to Watch Villanova at UCLA

The No. 4 team in the nation, Villanova, takes on the No. 2 team, UCLA for the first top-five matchup of the season.

This will be one of the most intriguing college basketball games early on in this season. It will feature the No. 4 team in the nation traveling to the No. 2 team for the first top-five matchup of the year.

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Villanova opened up its season on Tuesday with a 91-51 win against Mount St. Mary's. While it was a filler game that was an easy win for Villanova, fans saw all they needed to out of Justin Moore (27 points and seven assists) and forwards Brandon Slater (17 points) and Jermaine Samuels (17 points, six rebounds). Villanova will stay winning if those guys stay playing at that level.

UCLA opened as the No. 2 team in the nation. The Bruins began their season with a dominant win against a weaker opponent as well. They beat CSU Bakersfield 95-58. The Bruins had five players in double figures. Johnny Juzang is going to be their star player. He had 19 points and four rebounds on Tuesday.

UCLA opens up as -2.5 favorites to win this top-five matchup. However, that is such a narrow margin that this game could really go either way depending on which team shows up to play.

