How to Watch Villanova at UCLA

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 4 team in the nation, Villanova, takes on the No. 2 team, UCLA for the first top-five matchup of the season.
    Author:

    This will be one of the most intriguing college basketball games early on in this season. It will feature the No. 4 team in the nation traveling to the No. 2 team for the first top-five matchup of the year.

    How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at UCLA Bruins Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    You can live stream Villanova Wildcats at UCLA Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova opened up its season on Tuesday with a 91-51 win against Mount St. Mary's. While it was a filler game that was an easy win for Villanova, fans saw all they needed to out of Justin Moore (27 points and seven assists) and forwards Brandon Slater (17 points) and Jermaine Samuels (17 points, six rebounds). Villanova will stay winning if those guys stay playing at that level. 

    UCLA opened as the No. 2 team in the nation. The Bruins began their season with a dominant win against a weaker opponent as well. They beat CSU Bakersfield 95-58. The Bruins had five players in double figures. Johnny Juzang is going to be their star player. He had 19 points and four rebounds on Tuesday.

    UCLA opens up as -2.5 favorites to win this top-five matchup. However, that is such a narrow margin that this game could really go either way depending on which team shows up to play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Villanova Wildcats at UCLA Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    11:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15809004
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon

    33 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy