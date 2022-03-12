How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) shoots the ball as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 16-4 Big East) play the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (23-8, 13-6 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Villanova vs. UConn

The Wildcats average 73.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 75.7 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 16.2 points per game along with 3.1 assists.

Villanova's best rebounder is Eric Dixon, who averages 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Gillespie leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

The Huskies' R.J. Cole averages enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Adama Sanogo's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the UConn rebounding leaderboard.

Cole hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.

Cole (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Georgetown W 74-66 Home 2/22/2022 UConn L 71-69 Away 3/1/2022 Providence W 76-74 Home 3/5/2022 Butler W 78-59 Away 3/10/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 66-65 Home 3/11/2022 UConn - Home

UConn Schedule