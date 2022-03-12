Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) shoots the ball as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) shoots the ball as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 16-4 Big East) play the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (23-8, 13-6 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. UConn

  • The Wildcats average 73.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies' 75.7 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Collin Gillespie, who puts up 16.2 points per game along with 3.1 assists.
  • Villanova's best rebounder is Eric Dixon, who averages 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Gillespie, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Gillespie leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

  • The Huskies' R.J. Cole averages enough points (15.8 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Adama Sanogo's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Cole hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
  • Cole (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Georgetown

W 74-66

Home

2/22/2022

UConn

L 71-69

Away

3/1/2022

Providence

W 76-74

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

W 78-59

Away

3/10/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 66-65

Home

3/11/2022

UConn

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Villanova

W 71-69

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

W 86-77

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

L 64-62

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

W 75-68

Home

3/10/2022

Seton Hall

W 62-52

Home

3/11/2022

Villanova

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big East Tournament: Connecticut Huskies vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy