How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn

Second-place Villanova and third-place UConn come into Tuesday's Big East matchup with momentum. Which will come out on top?

Both No. 8 Villanova and No. 21 Connecticut haven't lost in more than a week. The second- and third-place teams respectively in the Big East, there will be plenty on the line when the Wildcats and Huskies meet in Hartford on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Wildcats have won five games in a row, including a crucial 89–84 victory over Providence last Tuesday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. In the conference standings, 14–3 Villanova sits just behind 12–2 Providence with one more head-to-head matchup remaining.

At the same time, UConn can still shift its way into the picture, especially with a win on Tuesday. The Huskies are currently on a three-game winning streak and have a 10–5 conference record.

If things get closer between the two teams, the head-to-head record will be important. Villanova will have a chance to pick up a series sweep, after winning the first meeting 85–74 on Feb. 5. Senior guard Collin Gillespie was a problem for the Huskies in that game, scoring 19 points in just 27 minutes.

Will Villanova top the Huskies for a second time and create separation in the standings? Or will UConn pull off the upset and make a close Big East even closer? Tune in to Fox Sports 1 Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to watch the action.

