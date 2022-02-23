How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.
How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova
- The Huskies average 76.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Huskies give up (65.1).
- The Huskies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies at 8.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 15.1 points.
- Tyrese Martin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Whaley puts up 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Jermaine Samuels is putting up 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Eric Dixon is posting a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Wildcats receive 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Brandon Slater.
