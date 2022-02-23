Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UConn -2 136.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova

The Huskies average 76.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Huskies give up (65.1).

The Huskies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies at 8.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 15.1 points.

Tyrese Martin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Whaley puts up 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Villanova Players to Watch