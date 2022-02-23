Skip to main content

How to Watch Villanova vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The Wildcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs Villanova Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-2

136.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Villanova

  • The Huskies average 76.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Huskies give up (65.1).
  • The Huskies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies at 8.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 15.1 points.
  • Tyrese Martin is averaging 13.6 points, 1.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Whaley puts up 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
  • Jermaine Samuels is putting up 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Eric Dixon is posting a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Wildcats receive 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Brandon Slater.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Villanova at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

