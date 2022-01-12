Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 0-0 Big East) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -1.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Villanova

The Musketeers average 76.4 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 61.6 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 73.1 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 62.7 the Musketeers give up.

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge posts 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Colby Jones is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.3 assists per game, while also posting 4.6 rebounds and 10.8 points.

Nate Johnson averages a team-leading 12.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Dwon Odom is averaging 7.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Villanova Players to Watch