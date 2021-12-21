Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) dribble around Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier

The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.3 the Musketeers allow.

The Musketeers put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.

Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gillespie and Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Gillespie leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nate Johnson scores 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Musketeers.

The Xavier leaders in rebounding and assists are Colby Jones with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Paul Scruggs with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).

Johnson hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.

Xavier's leader in steals is Scruggs (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.7 per game).

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Pennsylvania W 71-56 Away 12/4/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 81-52 Home 12/7/2021 Syracuse W 67-53 Away 12/12/2021 Baylor L 57-36 Away 12/17/2021 Creighton L 79-59 Away 12/21/2021 Xavier - Home 12/29/2021 Temple - Home 1/1/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/5/2022 Creighton - Home 1/8/2022 DePaul - Away 1/12/2022 Xavier - Away

Xavier Schedule