    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) dribble around Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier

    • The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.3 the Musketeers allow.
    • The Musketeers put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
    • The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
    • Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.
    • Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gillespie and Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Gillespie leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Nate Johnson scores 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Musketeers.
    • The Xavier leaders in rebounding and assists are Colby Jones with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Paul Scruggs with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
    • Johnson hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.
    • Xavier's leader in steals is Scruggs (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.7 per game).

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 71-56

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    W 67-53

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    L 57-36

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    L 79-59

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    W 96-50

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 83-63

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    W 86-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    W 80-71

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Xavier at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
