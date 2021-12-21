How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier
- The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.3 the Musketeers allow.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Jermaine Samuels is Villanova's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.
- Gillespie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gillespie and Samuels lead Villanova on the defensive end, with Gillespie leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Samuels in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson scores 13.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Musketeers.
- The Xavier leaders in rebounding and assists are Colby Jones with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.4 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Paul Scruggs with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
- Johnson hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.
- Xavier's leader in steals is Scruggs (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.7 per game).
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 71-56
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
W 67-53
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
L 57-36
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
L 79-59
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
-
Away
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
W 77-71
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
-
Home