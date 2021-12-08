How to Watch Villanova at Syracuse

No. 6 Villanova and Syracuse both look to continue their winning streaks when they face off Tuesday night.

The No. 6 team in the country in Villanova brings a three-game winning streak into its matchup with Syracuse. Villanova's only two losses in its 6–2 record came against No. 4 UCLA and No. 1 Purdue.

How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at Syracuse Orange Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Syracuse opened up ACC play with a win against Florida State this week. That brings the Orange to 5–3 on the year. This team does have losses to VCU and Colgate so far this season, and its schedule will not get any easier in ACC play.

Senior guard Collin Gillespie will be the featured player of the game and the person that Syracuse needs to make sure is marked at all times. He is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

Senior guard Buddy Boeheim will be tasked with Gillespie and is no stranger to the praise. He is averaging a game-high 19.1 points per game and 3.9 assists per game. Expect a high scoring affair with these two guards at work.

