Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Villanova at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 6 Villanova and Syracuse both look to continue their winning streaks when they face off Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The No. 6 team in the country in Villanova brings a three-game winning streak into its matchup with Syracuse. Villanova's only two losses in its 6–2 record came against No. 4 UCLA and No. 1 Purdue.

    How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at Syracuse Orange Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Villanova Wildcats at Syracuse Orange game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Syracuse opened up ACC play with a win against Florida State this week. That brings the Orange to 5–3 on the year. This team does have losses to VCU and Colgate so far this season, and its schedule will not get any easier in ACC play.

    Senior guard Collin Gillespie will be the featured player of the game and the person that Syracuse needs to make sure is marked at all times. He is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

    Senior guard Buddy Boeheim will be tasked with Gillespie and is no stranger to the praise. He is averaging a game-high 19.1 points per game and 3.9 assists per game. Expect a high scoring affair with these two guards at work.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Villanova Wildcats at Syracuse Orange

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler at Oklahoma

    32 minutes ago
    Arkansas Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charlotte at Arkansas

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Elijah Joiner (3) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard TJ Moss (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

    32 minutes ago
    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Blackhawks

    1 hour ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duquesne at DePaul

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Spurs

    1 hour ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy