How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

Virginia heads to Louisville for its regular-season finale looking to bounce back from two straight losses

Virginia wraps up its season at Louisville on Saturday afternoon looking to get back on track after dropping three of its last four games.

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cavaliers had won four in a row and had an upset of Duke, but have recently stumbled and are firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

The bigger problem is that both of the last two games were losses at home and that is never good in the eyes of the committee.

Saturday they can help their case with a road win against a Louisville team who has lost three straight.

The Cardinals have dropped 10 of their last 11 games as the ACC has not been kind to them over the last month and a half.

They do return home after a three-game road trip looking to finish the season off on a high note, but they will need to play a lot better if they want to take down a Virginia team they lost to by 12 earlier this year.

