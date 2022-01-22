Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia heads to ACC foe NC State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game.

Virginia hits the road for the second straight game on Saturday when it visits NC State. The Cavaliers won at Pitt on Wednesday 66-61 to improve their record to 5-3 in the ACC.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win over the Panthers was the second time they beat Pitt this year and helped them avoid losing two straight games. They had lost to Wake Forest last weekend and were in danger of falling to .500 in the conference.

Saturday, they shoot for their second straight win for the first time since winning back-to-back games at the beginning of January.

NC State will look to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack nearly beat rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday but come up just short losing 62-59. The loss was their second in a row after they had lost to Duke and it dropped them to 2-6 in the ACC and under .500 overall for the first time all year.

Saturday, they will look to even their overall record and get a big win over a Virginia team who has been very inconsistent lately.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Virginia at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

45 seconds ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

45 seconds ago
virginia basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at NC State

45 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania

45 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

45 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

45 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy