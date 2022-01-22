Virginia heads to ACC foe NC State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game.

Virginia hits the road for the second straight game on Saturday when it visits NC State. The Cavaliers won at Pitt on Wednesday 66-61 to improve their record to 5-3 in the ACC.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win over the Panthers was the second time they beat Pitt this year and helped them avoid losing two straight games. They had lost to Wake Forest last weekend and were in danger of falling to .500 in the conference.

Saturday, they shoot for their second straight win for the first time since winning back-to-back games at the beginning of January.

NC State will look to keep that from happening as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack nearly beat rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday but come up just short losing 62-59. The loss was their second in a row after they had lost to Duke and it dropped them to 2-6 in the ACC and under .500 overall for the first time all year.

Saturday, they will look to even their overall record and get a big win over a Virginia team who has been very inconsistent lately.

