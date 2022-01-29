Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mike Bennett has Virginia playing great defense again with Notre Dame next on deck when the two teams meet on Saturday.

The results have been mixed for Virginia (12-8) this season, but it has been able to rely on one thing consistently: defend. The Cavliers have the No. 12 defense in the country, with Notre Dame (13-6) up next. Notre Dame does not have an identity this season like Virginia does with its defense, but it has been strong to start ACC play.

How to Watch Virginia at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch Virginia at Notre Dame online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia is coming off a huge win over Louisville (64-52) and with its brand of defense, it has a chance in every game:

This season as much as the defense has carried the Cavaliers, the offense has been a challenge for Virginia to win games. It is giving up 59.4 points per game this season and 63.6 (No. 1 in ACC) points per game in conference play.

However, the Cavaliers' offense is not meeting them halfway as they are dead last in conference play (61.6) and No. 337 in the NCAA (62.6) this season overall.

On the season, Virginia has one game of over 80 points, four more in the 70-plus-point range and have scored less than 60 points in nine games overall this season.

That has not hurt the Cavaliers too badly, as zero teams have scored over 80 points on them and they have given up over 60 only 10 times overall.

On the other side for Notre Dame, the way they can crack the Virginia defense is through senior Dane Goodwin (15.3 points per game), freshman Blake Wesley (15.0 points per game) and efficient three-point shooting.

This season in conference play, Notre Dame is shooting 41% from three and making 10.3 shots from behind the arc, good for No. 2 and No. 1 this season in the ACC.

How To Watch

February
29
2022

Virginia at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
