How to Watch Virginia at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia heads to Pitt on Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of the Panthers in college basketball.

Virginia and Pitt meet for the second time this year when the Cavaliers travel to take on the Panthers. In the first meeting, Jayden Gardner of Virginia hit a putback layup as time expired to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 win. 

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that win, Virginia has gone just 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers have basically alternated wins and losses since that game and are coming off a 63-55 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

Wednesday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss and get another win against a Pitt team coming off a win against Louisville on Saturday.

The win was the Panther's second in the last three games and has improved their ACC record to 2-4. 

Pitt has been plagued by close losses this year as six of their last seven games have been decided by 10 or fewer points. The Panthers have finally figured out how to close out some of those games lately and they hope it can continue as they look to avenge the earlier season loss to Virginia.

