Virginia Tech heads to Boston College on Saturday looking to win its third straight game. The Hokies are coming off back-to-back wins against Notre Dame at home and on the road at NC State.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The consecutive wins were both close games that the Hokies were able to pull out to get their first ACC wins of the year. They are now 2-4 in the conference and 10-7 overall. It is also the first time they have won two straight since winning five in a row to start the year.

Saturday, they will look to extend that streak when they take on a Boston College team that is coming off a 67-64 loss to Louisville.

The Eagles have now lost six of their last seven games and are just 2-4 in the ACC. Their last three losses, though, have come by five or fewer points.

It has been a struggle this year for Boston College, but they aren't playing terribly. The Eagles are just trying to find ways to close out games, but it isn't easy in the tough ACC conference.

