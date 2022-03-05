How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

Virginia Tech and Clemson both look to win their fourth straight game on Saturday when they battle in their season finale.

Virginia Tech hits the road to end its regular season on Saturday looking to build off its three straight wins.

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Hokies won back-to-back road games at Georgia Tech and Miami and then made it three in a row when they whipped Louisville 75-43 on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech is now 11-8 in the ACC and 19-11 overall as it looks to make a push into the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies can help their case with a win at Clemson on Saturday against a Tigers team that has also won three straight games.

The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night for their third straight win after they won at Boston College and upset Wake Forest.

The three straight wins come after they had lost six straight, but they are now back to .500 overall at 15-15 and are 7-12 in the ACC.

The Tigers are now just fighting to make a run in the ACC Tournament as they try and find a way to sneak into a postseason tournament.

