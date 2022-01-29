Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech heads to Florida State on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to bounce back from tough losses

Virginia Tech nearly pulled off an upset of Miami on Wednesday night, but a last-second banked-in half-court shot sent it home with a loss. 

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was its third straight defeat as the Hokies are now 2-7 in the ACC and have dropped to .500 overall at 10-10.

It has been a tough stretch for them as they will be playing their fourth road game in their last five. It hasn't gone well as they have won just one of those games and suffered a upset loss to Boston College.

On Saturday they will look to snap the losing streak with a win against a Florida State team coming off an upset loss to Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles had their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Yellow Jackets. The winning streak had them in first place in the ACC, but Wednesday night they fell flat in the loss.

They now find themselves a game back of Miami and looking to avoid another letdown when they host Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

florida state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
texas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Loyola Marymount Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount

1 minute ago
Marseille
Coupe de France

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier

11 minutes ago
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy