How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

Virginia Tech heads to Florida State on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to bounce back from tough losses

Virginia Tech nearly pulled off an upset of Miami on Wednesday night, but a last-second banked-in half-court shot sent it home with a loss.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was its third straight defeat as the Hokies are now 2-7 in the ACC and have dropped to .500 overall at 10-10.

It has been a tough stretch for them as they will be playing their fourth road game in their last five. It hasn't gone well as they have won just one of those games and suffered a upset loss to Boston College.

On Saturday they will look to snap the losing streak with a win against a Florida State team coming off an upset loss to Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles had their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Yellow Jackets. The winning streak had them in first place in the ACC, but Wednesday night they fell flat in the loss.

They now find themselves a game back of Miami and looking to avoid another letdown when they host Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.