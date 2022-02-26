Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes

Virginia Tech won at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night 62-58 to pick up its seventh win in the last eight games.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies are playing as well as they have all year and have climbed over .500 in the ACC at 9-8. It has been a great run after they started just 2-7 in conference play.

Saturday they get a big test when they travel to Miami to take on a Hurricanes team they nearly beat in at the end of January.

Virginia Tech lost that game 78-75, but have lost just once since.

Miami, though, will look to thwart their upset attempt and pick up the season sweep of the Hokies.

The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss to Virginia last Saturday with a big 85-64 win at Pitt on Tuesday. 

The win was their fourth in the last five games and pushed their ACC record to 12-5 and kept them just two games back of first place Duke.

The Hurricanes look to be safely in the NCAA Tournament but want to finish the season strong and leave no doubt.

Saturday that would mean sending the seniors off with a win in their last home game of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

By Steve Benko
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) on a breakaway as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Jeff Sluman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy