How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

Virginia Tech goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes

Virginia Tech won at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night 62-58 to pick up its seventh win in the last eight games.

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Hokies are playing as well as they have all year and have climbed over .500 in the ACC at 9-8. It has been a great run after they started just 2-7 in conference play.

Saturday they get a big test when they travel to Miami to take on a Hurricanes team they nearly beat in at the end of January.

Virginia Tech lost that game 78-75, but have lost just once since.

Miami, though, will look to thwart their upset attempt and pick up the season sweep of the Hokies.

The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss to Virginia last Saturday with a big 85-64 win at Pitt on Tuesday.

The win was their fourth in the last five games and pushed their ACC record to 12-5 and kept them just two games back of first place Duke.

The Hurricanes look to be safely in the NCAA Tournament but want to finish the season strong and leave no doubt.

Saturday that would mean sending the seniors off with a win in their last home game of the year.

